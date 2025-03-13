Commotion at Tambaram railway station as passenger clashes with ticket inspector

CHENNAI: A North Indian passenger created chaos at Tambaram railway station by grabbing a TTR’s shirt and attacking him. This led to a physical altercation between the TTR and the passenger on the platform.

The incident occurred when an electric train from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu arrived at Tambaram railway station’s third platform. A female TTR boarded the first-class coach to check passengers’ tickets. She found a North Indian youth travelling with a second-class ticket in the first-class compartment. When she asked him to pay the penalty, he refused, pushed the TTR aside, and ran towards the platform.

Two male TTRs standing nearby intervened and tried to stop him. In the struggle, the youth grabbed a TTR’s shirt and engaged in a heated argument. When asked to let go, he began attacking, leading to a brawl on the platform.

Railway police and security personnel rushed to the scene, detained the passenger, and took him to the railway police station for interrogation. After questioning for over an hour, they released him without filing a case, as neither party lodged a complaint.