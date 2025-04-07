Colombo-bound flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport due to technical snag

CHENNAI: An Air India passenger flight from Chennai to Colombo made an emergency landing on the runway this morning due to a sudden technical issue shortly after takeoff.

The flight was scheduled to depart Chennai Airport at 5:45 am. After a delay, the aircraft took off at 6:00 am. However, during takeoff, the pilot detected a problem with one of the engines.

All 154 people on board, including 148 passengers and 6 crew members, were safe.

Following the landing, the aircraft was towed to a parking bay near the runway. A technical team of flight engineers boarded the aircraft to inspect and repair the fault while passengers remained seated inside.

Repairs were completed within two hours, and the aircraft finally departed for Colombo at 7:40 AM, nearly two hours behind schedule.