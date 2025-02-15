Colombo-bound flight halted on runway after technical glitch at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A SriLankan Airlines flight from Chennai to Colombo had to make an emergency halt on the runway due to a sudden technical malfunction just before takeoff on Saturday (February 15).

The aircraft, carrying 168 passengers and 8 crew members, was set to depart from Chennai airport at 9.40 am. However, during taxiing, the pilot detected a snag. He immediately stopped the aircraft on the runway and informed the Chennai airport control room.

Emergency response teams towed the plane back to its designated parking area, where engineers promptly began repair work.

All passengers were safely disembarked and escorted to the airport lounge.