Colombo-bound Air India flight delayed after technical snag

CHENNAI: The Air India flight to Colombo was delayed after the pilot noticed a technical snag before taking off on Monday.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 154 passengers at 5.45 am.

After a slight delay, the flight was about to depart at 6 am, but when it started to move on the runway, the pilot noticed a technical snag in the aircraft.

He stopped the flight immediately and alerted the ATC. Later, the engineering team rectified the fault while the passengers were seated inside. Then after nearly two hours, the flight departed from Chennai to Colombo at 7.40 am.