College students add colour, spread cheer in Omandurar GH’s paediatric ward

CHENNAI: As a part of the annual extension programme of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, with the theme titled ‘Gyaan’ (imparting knowledge), 35 students from BSc Visual Communication programme painted the paediatric wards at Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate, in over four days recently.

Students designed and painted across the children’s wards, turning plain hospital walls into vibrant landscapes filled with animals, letters, and whimsical characters, creating a cheerful environment for the kids’ receiving treatments.

Several doctors and hospital staff were delighted at the result and expressed gratitude for the students’ efforts. “It’s so appreciable that these kids came all the way to paint. We’re happy to see young people showing their creativity in such a meaningful way,” said Dr Aarthi, paediatrician

For many students, this was their first experience painting on walls. Despite initial doubts about the outcome, it led to an impressive transformation. “We were unsure if the final outcome would match our vision. But we worked together and the results exceeded our expectations,” smiled Preetha Lakshmanan, second year, VisComm.