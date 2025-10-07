College student succumbs after struck by lightning in Thirumangalam

CHENNAI: Mukundan (20) college student, died after being struck by lightning while on the terrace of his friend's house on Padi Kuppam Road in Thirumangalam on Monday night.

He was a third-year BA English Literature student at a city college in Maduravoyal. On Monday, he visited his friend Dhanush's residence at Thirumangalam, police said.

Mukundan and Dhanush were talking and using their mobile phones when lightning struck. Mukundan was talking on the phone when lightning hit him, and he suffered severe burn injuries in the incident. A shaken Dhanush immediately alerted his parents, who then informed the Thirumangalam police.

Mukundan was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and said further investigation is under way.