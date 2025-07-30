College student killed in intentional luxury car hit after feud; DMK functionary’s grandson surrenders

CHENNAI: S Chandru, a city college student and the grandson of DMK corporation councillor K Dhanasekaran who was in the luxury car which intentionally mowed down a two wheeler leading to the death of a 19-year-old student on Monday night, surrendered with the city police.

Three other youths were already secured by the Thirumangalam police in connection with the incident, which was initially considered to be a hit and run case, but turned out to be an intentional act.

Chandru was flanked by Dhanasekaran's men who brought him and handed him over to the police for enquiry on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as S Nithin Sai (19) of Ayanavaram was a first-year English literature student at a college in Mylapore. His friend, S Abishek (20), is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both Nithin and Abishek came to a food court in Anna Nagar on Monday night where they met some of their school juniors who asked them to stand by them for a show of strength.

However, as things started escalating, Abishek and Nithin left the scene in their scooter. Nithin Sai was riding pillion while his friend, S Abishek (20) rode the scooter.

Around 11.30 pm, as they were riding along School Road in Thirumangalam, a rashly driven luxury car, purportedly driven by one of the youths from the opposite group hit their scooter, in which both the boys got thrown off the bike.

Both of them were not wearing helmets and Nithin Sai who suffered head injuries died on the spot.








