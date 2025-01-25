College student dies on railway track while attempting to retrieve headset in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    25 Jan 2025
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A young man lost his life after falling onto the railway tracks in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday.

    As per a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred when the youth tried to retrieve his Bluetooth headset that had fallen onto the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.

    The victim, a college student, was fatally injured in the accident.

    Mambalam Railway Police have launched an investigation.

