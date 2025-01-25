Begin typing your search...
College student dies on railway track while attempting to retrieve headset in Chennai
The incident occurred when the youth tried to retrieve his Bluetooth headset that had fallen onto the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.
CHENNAI: A young man lost his life after falling onto the railway tracks in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday.
As per a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred when the youth tried to retrieve his Bluetooth headset that had fallen onto the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train.
The victim, a college student, was fatally injured in the accident.
Mambalam Railway Police have launched an investigation.
Next Story