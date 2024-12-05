College student dies in accident near Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college-going woman died in a road mishap at Ambattur after a lorry hit her two-wheeler and ran over her. The police have arrested the lorry driver.

The Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, identified the deceased woman as Renuka Devi of Kallikuppam near Ambattur.

She was a second-year student at a private college in Anna Nagar.

On Wednesday night, she was riding her two-wheeler along Ambattur when a lorry hit her vehicle. As she fell, the lorry ran over her. She died on the spot.

Based on the information, the police recovered her body and sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The police arrested the lorry driver Bhuvaneshwaran (22) of Nagapattinam.