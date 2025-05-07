Chennai: College student clicks obscene pictures of women on bus; held

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student was arrested by the city police on harassment charges after he was allegedly caught taking obscene photographs of women commuters and college students on an MTC bus.

Fellow passengers caught the teen in his act and confronted him and then handed him over to the police. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar is a second-year BCom student at a private college in Mylapore and is a resident of Kodungaiyur.

Triplicane Police seized his phone and found that he had been involved in a similar crime before. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and BNS Act on invasion of privacy and sexual harassment.

Following interrogation, Manoj Kumar was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.