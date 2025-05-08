College professor suspended over WhatsApp posts criticising army strike

CHENNAI: A faculty member at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has been suspended after her WhatsApp status messages criticising the Indian Army’s recent cross-border strike under Operation Sindoor went viral and triggered widespread backlash on social media.

Lora S, an Assistant Professor with the Directorate of Career Centre at SRMIST’s Kattankulathur campus, had posted the messages on Wednesday, shortly after India conducted precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the Line of Control.

In her posts, she accused the Indian government of using military operations for electoral purposes and lamented the reported civilian casualties in Pakistan.

One of her posts read: “India killed a CHILD in Pakistan and wounded two people in the early Wednesday strikes… It’s a cowardice act.”

Another forecasted economic doom, warning of “lockdowns, inflation, food shortage, and loss of lives” in India over the next decade.

Although originally shared privately, screenshots of the posts circulated widely after BJP functionary Bala shared them online, tagging SRMIST and questioning whether the institution endorsed such views.

“Do you endorse this, SRM University? This is what academic activism looks like now?” he wrote.

Responding to the outrage, SRMIST issued a suspension order on Thursday.

The Registrar, S Ponnusamy, stated that Lora had engaged in “unethical activities” and was suspended with immediate effect, pending an internal enquiry.

BJP state secretary S G Suryah welcomed the suspension and urged that she be barred from future academic roles.

“Any institution that appoints her should be shamed in public for their anti-India mindset,” he said on social media.

Lora has yet to comment on the controversy.

SRMIST has not announced whether further disciplinary action will follow the enquiry.