College bus accident on Pallavaram flyover triggers traffic chaos, delays flights

CHENNAI: A college bus met with an accident on the Pallavaram flyover in Chennai on Friday morning, blocking the road and disrupting traffic on GST Road for more than two and a half hours, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

The bus was heading towards Tambaram when a two-wheeler suddenly crossed its path.

In an attempt to avoid hitting the vehicle, the driver lost control, and the bus rammed into the median on the descent of the flyover before coming to a halt across the road.

The accident brought traffic to a standstill on both lanes of the flyover, leading to a jam stretching up to 3 kilometers across Pallavaram and Chromepet.

Thousands of commuters, including airline staff and passengers on their way to Chennai Airport, were caught in the congestion.

Traffic police immediately rushed to the spot and began efforts to remove the bus.

The Pallavaram flyover was temporarily converted into a one-way lane, with traffic diverted towards Chennai Airport.

The median damaged in the crash was also cleared, and new barricades were erected.

By 10 am, the road was restored to two-way traffic, but the jam persisted for hours, moving only at a snail’s pace.

The disruption caused major delays at Chennai Airport, with more than ten flights—including those bound for Guwahati, Hyderabad, Thoothukudi, Kolkata, Pune, Rajamahendravaram, Madurai, Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, and Sri Lanka—departing around half an hour late.