Cocaine from Africa worth Rs 65 crore seized at Chennai Airport, three arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 6.41 kg of cocaine worth Rs 65 crore smuggled from Africa and arrested three people, including two passengers from northern states and a Mumbai resident.

A Nigerian national, suspected to be part of the same international drug trafficking gang, managed to escape to Delhi.

The seizure took place on Tuesday when an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa arrived in Chennai.

Since flights from African countries are frequently used to smuggle drugs, Air Intelligence officials were monitoring passengers closely.

Two passengers from northern India, who had travelled to Africa on tourist visas, drew suspicion as they chose to fly to Chennai instead of Delhi or Mumbai.

On questioning, their responses were contradictory, prompting officials to detain them.

A search of their baggage revealed packets labelled as chocolates and processed foods.

On further testing in a chemical lab, the packets were found to contain cocaine. The total weight was 6.41 kg, valued at Rs 65 crore in the international market.

Interrogation revealed that the duo was working as couriers for hire for an international drug trafficking syndicate.

They were instructed to hand over the contraband to gang members waiting outside the airport, who would pay them and send them away.

Customs officers examined CCTV footage and identified two men waiting at the airport pickup area—one of them a Nigerian national, who rushed to the domestic terminal and fled to Delhi on a flight before he could be intercepted.

The other, a Mumbai resident, was detained at the airport and arrested.

All three arrested individuals are being interrogated.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and arrest the Nigerian national who escaped.