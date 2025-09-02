Cocaine worth Rs 60 crore seized at city airport; 4 held

CHENNAI: In a major anti-narcotics joint operation, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials of Customs and Narcotics Control Bureau seized 5.61 kg of high-purity cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 60 crore, and arrested four people.

The drug smuggled from an African nation was concealed in chocolate packets and processed food items.

In the early hours of Monday, the AIU officials who were discreetly monitoring passengers de-boarding an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa grew suspicious about two passengers.

The duo, identified as Himanshu Shah (25) of Uttarakhand and Sahil l Attri (26) of Himachal Pradesh, had travelled to an African country on a tourist visa. On the return trip, they chose to disembark in Chennai instead of taking a direct flight to Delhi or Mumbai. Upon questioning, they gave inconsistent answers, raising further suspicion.

During a detailed examination, officials discovered a large quantity of foreign chocolate and processed food packets in their luggage. When they opened it, the officials found a white powder. The powder was sent for chemical analysis, which confirmed it was cocaine.

During interrogation, they confessed to being couriers working for an international drug syndicate. They were hired to collect the drug-filled parcels in Africa and deliver them to a person waiting at the Chennai airport, and collect payment.

Based on this, officials scanned CCTV footage from the arrival area, which showed a Nigerian national and another man waiting anxiously. Seeing the two couriers being questioned by officials, the Nigerian national rushed to the domestic terminal and managed to board a flight to Delhi, but was later arrested in Delhi. Officials said he had come to Chennai after obtaining a medical visa claiming that he required treatment, and added that he was overstaying in the country after the visa expired in 2024.