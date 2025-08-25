Cocaine worth Rs 20 crore seized at Chennai airport; Nigerian woman arrested

CHENNAI: In two significant operations at Chennai International Airport, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), successfully thwarted a major cocaine smuggling attempt and uncovered a new modus operandi of gold smuggling within 48 hours.

In the first incident, the officers seized 2 kg of Cocaine worth Rs 20 crore. On Saturday, the officials intercepted a Nigerian woman who arrived in Chennai via Doha. During questioning, the passenger claimed she was visiting Chennai for a university admission.

Upon examination of her checked-in luggage, authorities discovered two black-taped packets hidden inside specially designed hidden compartments. Further inspection revealed a powdery substance, which, upon testing, was confirmed to be cocaine.

The officers seized the drug worth Rs 20 crore and arrested the woman under the NDPS Act, 1985. The NCB has taken over further investigation.

In another incident on Sunday, officials seized gold worth over Rs one crore and arrested a passenger. The Customs officials intercepted an Indian couple who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, accompanied by their child.

During the search, the officials discovered a black cylindrical object wrapped in tape concealed inside the male passenger’s right shoe. Further investigation revealed that the female passenger had also concealed gold paste inside her clothes. The smugglers have started to travel as a family with children to escape from customs checks and security officials.

Upon extraction, a total of 1,018 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 1.01 crore was seized. Both passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.