Cocaine, hydroponic ganja worth Rs 7.9 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Narcotic substances worth over Rs 7 crore were seized at the city airport in the last 10 days, in which Customs officials seized Rs 6.1 crore worth of cocaine from a Zambian woman.

According to an official release, the passenger from Zambia landed in Chennai on March 26, and was travelling to Dubai from Senegal.

She was intercepted by officials in the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) based on specific intelligence. Upon personal search, around 460 gram of white powdery substance and 12 cylindrical, hyper-dense objects, which the passenger egested with medical assistance, were recovered.

“Both the white substance and cylindrical objects tested positive for cocaine. A total of 610 gram of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 6.1 crore in the illicit market, was seized from her possession,” a Customs official said.

In another incident on April 1, AIU officials intercepted an Indian man, who arrived from Bangkok. While examining his check-in baggage, authorities found 1.82 kg of hydroponic ganja. The value of the seized narcotic substance is Rs 1.8 crore.

Both passengers were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.