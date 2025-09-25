CMWSSB urges consumers to pay tax before September 30

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has announced that all its collection centres will operate this Sunday (September 28) to facilitate payment of half-yearly water and sewage taxes, fees, and arrears on or before 30 September.

In a statement on Thursday, the Metro Water Board noted that to facilitate tax payment, collection centres operating at all area offices and the head office will operate from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Sunday.

“Further, consumers can pay their water and sewage charges through credit card, debit card, and net banking on the website https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login. Consumers can also pay their water/sewage fees using other payment methods such as e-service centres, UPI, QR code at collection centres and iPoS,” it added.

Therefore, consumers are urged to make their payments to avoid surcharges. Also, consumers are requested to pay the taxes and fees due to the Metro Water Board on time.