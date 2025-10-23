CMWSSB deploys over 695 vehicles and 2149 workers with a control room all day to receive grievances for northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) has significantly started the operations to manage water supply and sewage disposal during the Northeast Monsoon. The department has 695 vehicles in use for sewage-related work, and 2,149 field workers are currently deployed across the city's 15 zones. Ask the public to use the toll-free number 1916 to report complaints related to water supply and sewage.

The details of vehicles used by CMWSSB for sewage and other vehicles are 299 desilting vehicles, 181 Jet rodding vehicles, 45 Jetting cum Sucker vehicles, 73 Super Sucker vehicles, 3 Sewer Lorries, 3 Bandicoot Robot Vehicles. For sewage removal, other vehicles are obtained from the districts and are provided on a rental basis. As many as 84 vehicles were provided for the Chennai corporation for use since 15 October. Whereas, 17 vehicles are in use by the Chennai Metro Water Board.

The city’s sewage infrastructure includes 390 sewage pumping stations, all equipped with generators. On October 22, the amount of treated sewage reached 825.47 Million Litres per Day (MLD). To ensure smooth operations, 2,149 workers have been deployed across the city’s 15 zones.

The drinking water supply is managed by 9 treatment plants and supported by 132 water distribution stations. On October 22nd, a total of 1,225.54 MLD of drinking water was distributed across the city.

Distribution is facilitated by 454 drinking water supply vehicles, which successfully completed 3,155 lorry trips on the same day.

In support of the Chennai Corporation's humanitarian efforts, steps have been taken to install 632 drinking water tanks—each facility comprising two tanks—to provide clean water to the 106 kitchens and 210 relief centres established across the city.

The CMWSSB holds a sufficient stock of chemicals for water purification, including 100 Metric Tons (MT) of Sulphate Alumino Ferric (Alum), 73 MT of Bleaching Powder, 67 MT of Lime,2 lakh litres of Hypochlorite Solution, 190 MT of Liquid Chlorine and 45 lakh Chlorine Tablets

The Metro Water Department’s control room is operating 24 hours a day to facilitate public complaints. The public is advised to contact 044-45674567 (20 connections available) or the Toll-free number 1916 to report issues related to water supply and sewage.