CM Stalin gauges Chennai Corporation's flood prep to take on monsoon 

CHENNAI: A day after reviewing the monsoon preparedness of the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inspected the flood mitigation works in the city and instructed officials to expedite the completion of the works.

After issuing numerous instructions to officials of various departments for the impending Southwest monsoon season, the chief minister on Tuesday inspected the clearing of water hyacinth from flood carriers on Wall Tax Road near the Chennai Central railway station and stormwater drain (SWD) works on Demellows Road in Choolai. He also gauged the development of the Otteri Nallah and the construction of the Otteri Metro station in the city.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister for HR&CE and the CMDA chairman PK Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy and the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, J Kumaragurubaran, inspected the de-weeding (removal of water hyacinth) using a robotic excavator for 17.3 km in Buckingham Canal.

Subsequently, the CM inspected the storm water drain works, worth Rs 17.56 crore, connecting Munusamy Canal to Buckingham Canal on Demellows Road at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in the city.

The drain works would prevent waterlogging on Angalamman Koil Street, Raja Thottam, Old Abattoir Road and KM Garden, covering Wards 73, 76 and 77 in the city.

Instructing the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation to expedite the ongoing flood mitigation works in the city, the Chief Minister advised them to deploy additional manpower and machinery to complete the works in time. It may be noted that the CM instructed the officials to pay special attention to properly barricading areas undergoing road works to prevent untoward incidents during the monsoon season.