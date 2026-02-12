CMRS inspects Iyyappanthangal to Vadapalani Metro line

CHENNAI: On the second day of inspection, the Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety (CMRS) took stock of works on the Metro Rail stretch between Iyyappanthangal and Vadapalani Phase 2 Metro station spanning 8.50 km, on Thursday.
Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, CMRS circle and three other deputy CMRS commenced the three-day inspection here on Wednesday, as part of the final inspection for Poonamallee Bypass station and Vadapalani operations slated to commence soon.
The first day inspection included assessing electrical, track, and civil assets. The final speed trial inspection is expected to be conducted at the end of the third week of February.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is likely to begin commercial operations by the end of February after approval from the Railway Board.
The trains from Poonamallee Bypass Metro will halt in ten Metro stations till Porur and from there, the train will halt only at Vadapalani station, bypassing six stations in between.