CMRL to ensure better connectivity between phase I and phase II networks with new skywalk

CHENNAI: To ensure smooth connectivity between the phase I and phase II network, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to construct a skywalk that links both networks so commuters can save time.

CMRL is all set to launch the main stretches of its phase II project, with the Poonamallee-Porur section scheduled to open in a few months and the Porur-Vadapalani-Kodambakkam stretch becoming operational next year.

According to a report in The Hindu, the skywalk which is 130-meter long and six-meter wide will connect the ticketing levels of both stations.

The Vadapalani station, which is considered to be a main junction for interchange, will connect the 54-km phase I network with the 118.9-km phase II network. With an aim to make the transit between the two phases easier, the CMRL will be constructing the skywalk at a cost of Rs 10 crores and is expected to be completed in six months.

Commuters noted that the skywalk will eliminate the need to exit and re-enter stations when trying to switch between the lines. Currently, construction is going as per schedule between the Poonamallee-Kodambakkam corridor after which the CMRL will complete the skywalk before the Vadapalani stretch becomes open to the public.