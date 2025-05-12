CMRL to construct second entry/exit point at OTA-Nanganallur metro station to ease congestion

CHENNAI: In a long-awaited move, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is all set to begin construction of a second entry/exit point at the OTA-Nanganallur Road metro station over the next few months.

According to a report in The Hindu, since its inauguration, the station has operated with only a single entry/exit on GST Road, which has forced commuters from the opposite side to take nearly a 10 minute long detour during peak hours. Despite locals requesting for a solution to the issue for the past nine years, the delay continued till date as the required plot for the second entry/exit point belonged to the Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Following negotiations, the CMRL officials said that they have obtained the required permission and are planning to construct the new infrastructure that aims at commuters' convenience. Accordingly, the upcoming entry/exit will have stairs, escalators, elevators and direct access to the station’s platforms.

A CMRL official said that the construction for this would begin soon and the facility would be open by 2026. He also added that they have floated tenders for the project and a contractor will be finalized in three months.

Local residents welcomed the decision, pointing out that the single entry/exit caused delays which led to traffic violations as many commuters resorted to shortcuts during peak hours. The commuters also urged CMRL to ensure better last-mile connectivity solutions like minibus services which would benefit senior citizens and those travelling on a budget.