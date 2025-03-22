CMRL to build multi-modal facility at Kuralagam

CHENNAI: To speed up the Metro Rail construction works, and also to enable the land acquisition process, the Chennai Corporation will soon hand over land parcels in Porur, Maduravoyal and Kunnur, and also gave an administrative sanction to work in tandem with CMRL and finish the sprawling multi-modal facility complex at Kuralagam.

In a resolution, the council gave administrative sanction for the CMRL and the Corporation to construct a Multi-Model Facility Complex at Broadway Bus terminus at Rs 822 crore.

Though the project had already been sanctioned with TUFIDCO clearing a soft loan of Rs 506 crore, it will now gain momentum. The decision was adopted during the council meet on Friday.

As per the resolution, the CMRL will pay Rs 6.21 crore to the civic body for accruing land parcels required for constructions of Metro stations and railway lines. The resolution read that a high power committee had discussed the issue, and passed necessary government orders to facilitate the acquisition from the GCC. Based on the committee recommendation and considering the urgency in implementing Metro Rail projects, a special tahsildar was appointed to clear the paperwork, the resolution read.

It may be noted that the CMRL multi-modal complex at Kuralagam will have the interlinking of Metro Rail with bus terminus and commercial complex will be part of the structure. Elevators, escalators, and commercial shops will come at the Kuralagam location.

The council also passed resolutions related to civic administration, reconstruction of storm water drains, construction of anganwadis and expansion of city roads. Mayor R Priya and deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar and Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran attended the council meet.