CMRL to beautify Broken Bridge area, other iconic locations

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning on beautifying the area around the iconic Broken Bridge in Adyar. And, as per official sources, the tender is to be awarded within two weeks for work in 14,120 square-metre region.

Along with the Broken Bridge, CMRL is also planning to beautify the area below the MRTS line near Indira Nagar railway station (6,176 sqm), and the one below the Velachery rail overbridge (9,270 sqm).

Speaking to DT Next, T Archunan, CMRL Director (Projects), said, “For the beautification of the three places, a technical bidding was opened last week followed by financial bidding this week. After which, the tender will be awarded within two weeks.”

The director added that following the feasibility study and preparation of the project report, CMRL would conclude on the likely beautification works in all three regions. “As the space has been vacant for decades, this is a right way to utilise it with best public facilities. Also, commercial aspects will be decided based on the report,” he noted.

Additionally, the scope of work is to transform the Broken Bridge area into a key waterfront destination that enhances public interaction with nature while promoting health and wellness. The transformation is also counted vital for tourism opportunities, community engagement, and economic activities.

Further, as per the study, the key design elements along the Broken Bridge area will include adventure and leisure zone, integrated mobility and health loop, beachfront cafes, public amenities, seating, walkways and landscaping. Importantly, the design will entail utility upgrades (facilitate all services to support the proposed design).

As per CMRL’s proposal, measures will also include environmental and sustainable measures, designated parking spaces and ensuring the proposed development is accessible for all age groups.

Subsequently, CMRL will work on beautification along the MRTS line near Indira Nagar railway station. Here, the underbridge area is being reimaged by integrating functional infrastructure with recreational, cultural, and commercial activities. As per the plans so far, the proposal includes parking facilities, inclusive walkways and accessibility, children’s play areas, retail and food and beverage (F&B) outlets, public essential facilities such as public amenities, seated recreation areas, which would bear cultural events as well.

For the Velachery rail overbridge, CMRL aims to transform the space into an arterial junction in the locality. The scope of work is to redefine the overbridge zone as a multifunctional civic space that blends urban infrastructure with visual vibrancy and public utility.

Drawing inspiration from the Kathipara Urban Square, CMRL through its proposal, plans to install lighting along with a zone for festival market, integrate space for pedestrians and cyclists, and also have organised parking solutions to avoid pedestrian-vehicular conflicts in the locality.