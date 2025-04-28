CMRL tests ‘driverless’ trains from Mullai Thottam to Porur Junction

CHENNAI: With the Metro Rail beginning the first leg of operations in Phase 2 from December, the testing and trial of trains commenced beyond Mullai Thottam Metro station, up to Porur Junction Metro station on Monday evening.

The very first testing of driverless trains (with a technician at the helm in the cabin) from Poonamallee Depot Metro station to Mullai Thottam Metro station on corridor 4 was conducted on March 20 by officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

MA Siddique, MD, CMRL, said, “These trials, along the viaduct section of corridor 4, achieves key targets within the shortest period. We’re moving towards commissioning the project for the public.”

The viaduct section is around 10 km from Poonamallee Bypass station to Porur Junction station interconnected with Poonamallee Metro Depot. “For current testing and commissioning, Poonamalle Metro Depot will be the nerve centre to coordinate the testing and trials of the section. Progressively, CMRL will be conducting various tests/trials in the initial stage, necessary for ensuring safety and comfort of the passengers,” stated a press note.

In the testing done in March, the 3-km-long viaduct began from Poonamallee Bypass station to Mullai Thottam station, interconnected by Poonamallee Depot.

At the stretch to be operated by December this year, trains will pass through 10 stations: Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass and Porur Junction. The testing of trains at present is being done at a speed of 35-40 km/h with drivers.

The driverless 3-car trains, when it becomes operational, will cover 9.1 km from Poonamallee to Porur junction.

The underground construction of Metro Rail for phase 2 spans 118.9 km with 128 stations. There are 3 corridors; Corridor 3 from Madhavaram to Sipcot (45.8 km), Corridor 4 from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass (26.1 km) and Corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47.0 km).

The phase 1 and extension covers an overall 54.1 km with 41 stations. Among them, 20 are elevated and 21 are underground. Phase 1 consists of two corridors. Corridor 1 from Washermenpet to Airport and Corridor 2 from Chennai Central Metro to St Thomas Mount.