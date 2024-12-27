CMRL rolls out exclusive digital Metro station passes for Vijay Antony 3.0 concertgoers

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has collaborated with an entertainment firm to sponsor exclusive digital Metro passes for those attending Vijay Antony concert on Saturday (December 28), ensuring seamless travel.

‘Vijay Antony 3.0 - Live in Concert’ will be held at the AM Jain College Grounds, Meenambakkam, conveniently located near Meenambakkam Metro Station.

Concert attendees who have booked their tickets through “Insider” or “District” platforms will receive exclusive sponsored digital unique Metro passes. These passes will allow attendees to enjoy a round-trip journey between their nearest Metro station and Meenambakkam Metro Station.

The digital Metro passes feature unique QR codes that can be scanned at Automatic Gates across Chennai Metro stations.

Each Metro pass is valid for one round trip (two entries and two exits) on the day of the event.

“The last train from Meenambakkam Metro Station will depart at 12.00 am. Passengers travelling towards Green Line stations can conveniently interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station for onward connections. The entry into Meenambakkam Metro Station will close 10 minutes prior to the departure of the last train,” added the CMRL release.