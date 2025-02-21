CMRL revives weekend timings for maintenance work; check details

CHENNAI: Due to maintenance activity this weekend, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will suspend the service at Wimco Nagar station from 10 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday – on the blue line.

Due to this, the Metro Rail service on the blue line will be operated directly between Airport and Wimco Nagar stations.

On Saturday, trains from Airport to Tollgate stations will be operated every 15 minutes from 10 pm to 11 pm. And, between 9 pm to 10 pm, the trains will be operated every seven minutes.

As per revised timetable, trains will be operated every 14 minutes in the direct train from Airport to Wimco Nagar stations.

On Sunday, between 5 pm and 6 pm, trains will be operated every 10 minutes from Airport to Tollgate stations, and every 20 minutes from Airport to Wimco Nagar stations, stated CMRL press note.