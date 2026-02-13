CMRL replies to RTI query: ‘Will extend last mile connectivity on demand despite no existing policy’

The reply stated, “Based on the demand and feasibility, LMC services are extended in partnership with transport departments and corporate hubs. This is done to ensure exclusive connectivity to the nearest Metro station in phase I.”

The reply added that CMRL, in collaboration with Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai, was already operating mini buses in CMRL’s selected routes from 10 Metro stations. “CMRL also provides free bicycle services for the first mile/last mile to support eco-friendly transport,” the RTI reply added.