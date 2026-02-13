CMRL replies to RTI query: ‘Will extend last mile connectivity on demand despite no existing policy’

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) petition, has clarified that there was no specific policy for Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) services but, the facility was extended as per the demand and feasibility.
The reply stated, “Based on the demand and feasibility, LMC services are extended in partnership with transport departments and corporate hubs. This is done to ensure exclusive connectivity to the nearest Metro station in phase I.”
The reply added that CMRL, in collaboration with Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai, was already operating mini buses in CMRL’s selected routes from 10 Metro stations. “CMRL also provides free bicycle services for the first mile/last mile to support eco-friendly transport,” the RTI reply added.
Speaking to DT Next, a transport enthusiast said, “Though there is no specific policy, which is understandable, it is vital that CMRL prioritises first and last mile connectivity. Strengthening connectivity to Metro stations will further increase ridership to a large extent. Currently, there are passengers who spend more money on parking or to reach the Metro station than the actual Metro fare. Hence, strengthening connectivity is paramount.”
As minibuses are already in place from Metro stations, CMRL is also set to introduce additional connectivity from phase I and II Metro stations. CMRL MD Siddique, during a press meet, said, “Last mile connectivity is vital. Tenders will be floated with MTC for both phase I and the upcoming phase II Metro stations.”