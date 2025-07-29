CMRL pushes digital ‘store value pass’ for seamless travel

CHENNAI: Along with the Singara Chennai card/National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), the Metro Rail passengers can now also choose a ‘store value pass’ (SVP), which is a digital version of the travel card.

SVP is available on the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) mobile app by recharging the pass with a minimum of Rs 50 to Rs 3,000.

CMRL recently announced plans to completely switch over to NCMC from August 1, thereby completely doing away with travel cards, currently under use. Now, officials say they are prompting SVP, which was introduced for the public use in November 2022.

Designed specifically for seamless travel, the SVP generates a unique QR code every day, ensuring secure, contactless entry into the metro network. Also, to encourage passengers to use it, CMRL offers a discount of 20% on Metro fares and remains valid for five years from the last recharge.

“In addition to fare savings, the SVP can also be used at CMRL parking lots, seamless entire transit experience and offering further discounts for Metro users,” stated the CMRL press note.

In case of travel cards, CMRL clarified that it will discontinue further top-up of the card at all 41 Metro stations. “Passengers shall utilise the remaining value in the travel card till they get exhausted. And when the card residual value reaches the minimum (less than Rs 50), the card shall be surrendered at Metro station ticketing counters,” the note added.