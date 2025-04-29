CMRL plans public space makeovers in Adyar and Velachery, similar to Kathipara Urban Square

CHENNAI: Following the massive success of Kathipara Urban Square, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning a similar transformation of public spaces in Adyar and Velachery.

According to a report in The Hindu, the CMRL authorities have shortlisted three main locations such as Indira Nagar MRTS station, along Broken Bridge and near Velachery MRTS station which would ideally be renovated into recreational and commercial hubs.

Officials attached to CMRL said that they have plans to design these public spaces with scenic waterfront walkways, landscaping and public amenities which are sustainable to enhance tourism. The new designs would also include pedestrian-friendly pathways, seating areas, and shops.

While these proposals are just initial ideas, experts in the field would enhance them before they are implemented, said a CMRL official. Tenders for the project would be open soon, they added.

It may be recalled that prior to the renovation, the space beneath the Kathipara flyover lacked luster. The significant makeover with eateries and play areas have contributed to a lot of footfall, especially on weekends.