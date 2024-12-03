CMRL opens additional entry gates at Egmore and Washermanpet

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has opened additional entry gates at the Egmore and Washermanpet stations.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the new gates have been opened to meet the growing demand from passengers at these stations. The two new gates are also equipped with features like escalators and elevators.

The gates were inaugurated on December 2 by Gopinath Mallya, Chief Advisor of Chennai Metro Rail Corporation, in the presence of senior officials and staff members.