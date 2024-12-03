Begin typing your search...

    CMRL opens additional entry gates at Egmore and Washermanpet

    The new gates have been opened to meet the growing demand from passengers at these stations.

    3 Dec 2024 5:41 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has opened additional entry gates at the Egmore and Washermanpet stations.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the new gates have been opened to meet the growing demand from passengers at these stations. The two new gates are also equipped with features like escalators and elevators.

    The gates were inaugurated on December 2 by Gopinath Mallya, Chief Advisor of Chennai Metro Rail Corporation, in the presence of senior officials and staff members.

