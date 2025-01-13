CMRL offers Metro passes for Vijay Antony’s concert on Jan 18

CHENNAI: To enhance the travel experience of commuters taking the Metro Rail for the Vijay Antony concert on January 18 at YMCA grounds, Nandanam, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is issuing sponsored Metro passes for the attendees.

As per a CMRL press note, attendees who have booked their tickets through the ‘insider’ or ‘district’ platforms will receive sponsored digital Metro passes.

“These passes will allow attendees to take a round-trip journey between their nearest Metro station and Nandanam Metro station for a seamless commute. They will have a QR code that can be scanned at automatic gates across the Metro stations in the city for effortless entry and exit. Each pass is valid for one round trip (two entries and two exits) on the day of the event,” the note added.

The CMRL clarified that the previously-issued sponsored Metro passes for the original event date of December 18 are not valid and only new passes will be accepted. Last train from Nandanam Metro station will depart at 12:15 am towards Wimco Nagar depot and towards Airport Metro station on January 18.

Passengers travelling to Ekkattuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Arumbakkam, CMBT Metro, Koyambedu, Tirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Anna Nagar East, Shenoy Nagar, Pachaiyappa's College, Kilpauk, Nehru Park, and Egmore can interchange at Central Metro station (platforms 1 and 2). Those heading towards St Thomas Mount can interchange at Alandur station (platform 3). Entry into Nandanam Metro will close 10 minutes before the departure of the last train.