CMRL invites bids for 160 kmph high-speed rail feasibility study in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a tender to conduct a feasibility study for introducing high-speed train services with speeds of up to 160 kmph in Tamil Nadu.

The move follows the Tamil Nadu government’s 2025–26 budget announcement, which proposed high-speed train connectivity across key districts. The feasibility study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) will cover three major corridors: Chennai–Chengalpattu–Tindivanam–Villupuram (167 km), Chennai–Kanchipuram–Vellore (120 km), and Coimbatore–Tiruppur–Erode–Salem (185 km), according to a Thanthi TV report.

The selected private agency will prepare a comprehensive report outlining project cost estimates, station locations, projected passenger traffic, and funding options. The report will also assess operational viability and economic impact. Once submitted, it will be reviewed by CMRL and forwarded to the state government after necessary revisions.

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to seek financial support from the World Bank and the Union government to implement the project.