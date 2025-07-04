Begin typing your search...
CMRL inaugurates training centre at Koyambedu depot
The new centre is a step in centralising and upgrading training infrastructure.
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) inaugurated an operations training centre at Koyambedu depot on Friday, said a communique issued by CMRL. The new centre is a step in centralising and upgrading training infrastructure. It features smart classrooms with a 100-seat capacity, a computer based training (CBT) room with 26 workstations, and a 20-seat meeting room, all equipped with modern training equipment and technology. The facility was inaugurated by MA Siddique, managing director of CMRL, with other senior officials and staff of CMRL.
