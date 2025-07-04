Begin typing your search...

    CMRL inaugurates training centre at Koyambedu depot

    The new centre is a step in centralising and upgrading training infrastructure.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 July 2025 8:44 PM IST
    Chennai Metro Rail Limited 

    CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) inaugurated an operations training centre at Koyambedu depot on Friday, said a communique issued by CMRL. The new centre is a step in centralising and upgrading training infrastructure. It features smart classrooms with a 100-seat capacity, a computer based training (CBT) room with 26 workstations, and a 20-seat meeting room, all equipped with modern training equipment and technology. The facility was inaugurated by MA Siddique, managing director of CMRL, with other senior officials and staff of CMRL.

    DTNEXT Bureau

