CMRL hosts rolling stock meet with Metro Rail systems from other cities  

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) conducted the first “Rolling Stock Working Group” two-day meeting that concluded here on Saturday. The conference was conducted after forming the rolling stock (train cars) working group, with CMRL as the working group leader.

Organised by CMRL in collaboration with Indian Metro Rail Organisations Society (IMetro), various other Metro Rail groups from across the country participated in the event, as part of initiative supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The conference focused on knowledge sharing, best practices followed, maintenance strategy and more among Metro systems across the country. Participants from rolling stock represented various Indian Metro Rail systems including a few from Delhi (DMRC), Bengaluru (BMRCL), Kochi (KMRL), UP (UPMRC), Kolkata (KMRCL), Maharashtra (Maha Metro), Jaipur (JMRC), Gujarat (GMRC), and Mumbai (MMMOCL).

As per a CMRL press note, the conference was a step forward in fostering unified development, operation and maintenance in Metro Rail technology, particularly in the domain of rolling stock. “The event is also significant because CMRL is currently preparing for completion of the stage one, followed by start of operation of the section by end the 2025,” read the press note. “The lessons learned from the sessions will enhance the capability of CMRL to start operations of the phase 2 with more focus on adopting cutting edge technology and more automation in the operation and maintenance of the trains, thereby reliable service is made available to the common public.”















