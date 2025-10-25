CMRL honours 5 workers for helping women find gold earrings from stagnated rainwater

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) honoured five Metro Rail contract construction workers for being Good Samaritans and stepping up to help a woman find her gold earrings from the stagnated rainwater near Poonamallee Bus Terminus.

A woman had stepped out of a restaurant near the bus terminus and accidentally dropped one of her gold earrings into the rainwater stagnated on the road.

Seeing her distress, the workers who were engaged in Metro Rail construction volunteered to help. They drained the stagnant water and helped her to recover the earring.

Recognising their efforts, CMRL presented each worker with a cash award of Rs 2,000 and a certificate of appreciation. The awards were handed over to the workers by S Ashok Kumar, CGM (T&EC) of CMRL, along with the contractor officials.

Barikul SK, Kalam SK, Sumon SK, Bariyul SK and Amir who work as helpers were honoured, said a press release issued by the CMRL.