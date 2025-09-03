CMRL expedites work on new bridge at Okkiyam Maduvu before NE monsoon

CHENNAI: The work on the construction of a new bridge across the Okkiyam Maduvu would be expedited to avoid flooding during the upcoming northeast monsoon, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said. The new bridge spans 205 metres, more than double as that of the existing structure, and will also be higher, which would ensure smoother flow of water during the rainy season.

Since August 2024, CMRL has been engaged in the expansion of the bridge. However, the existing bridge has a restricted waterway of 90 metres and low vertical clearance, which proved inadequate during heavy rainfall. The limited waterway also triggered floods during Cyclone Michaung in December 2023. This prompted officials to deliberate on the requirement of a new bridge.

Following this, in consultation with the State government and the Water Resources Department (WRD), the CMRL decided to construct a new bridge with an expanded waterway of about 205 metres and 1.5 metres vertical clearance.

The work is progressing at a fast pace, with the fabrication of the steel bridge and casting of the deck slab for three 40-metre spans have already been completed on both the upstream and downstream sides of the existing bridge, said a press note from CMRL.

"With the present stage of construction, a total waterway of 120 metres is now available, an improvement from the earlier 90-metre structure. Upon addition of two more spans, the bridge will achieve its full width of around 205 metres," it added.

It further said that the upstream waterway was now fully cleared, while the downstream side was 80 per cent cleared.

CMRL is currently working on the approach spans on both sides of the newly constructed bridge. Once the approach spans are completed, the bridge will be connected to the existing road network for public use.

"We are working round-the-clock to ensure the Okkiyam Maduvu waterway is completed ahead of schedule and ready for the monsoon season. Right now, the team is focused on clearing the existing vent ways up to the bed level of the Maduvu," said MA Siddique, managing director, CMRL.

"Once completed, this bridge will significantly improve water flow, reduce the risk of flooding in nearby areas, and bring long-term relief to the people living around Pallikaranai and adjoining neighbourhoods," he added.