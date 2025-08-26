CMRL completes safety certification for phase 2 train coaches to run from Poonamallee to Porur

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has completed the safety certification trials of the rolling stock (Metro train coaches) of phase 2 in the section covering Poonamallee bypass Metro station to Porur junction Metro station.

The safety certification trials were conducted by a team of officials from external independent agency - Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO)

of the Ministry of Railways, GoI, in accordance with the rules in force for certification of Metro Rail systems.

In safety trials, which commenced on August 16, RDSO team evaluated passenger ride comfort at varying speeds up to the design speed of 90 kmph. The testing also included detailed assessment of traction system performance and extensive testing of braking performance under different modes.

The RDSO further evaluated ride quality, where assessment was made to determine the quality of rolling stock along with the track to ascertain the level of comfort for a travelling passenger.

Additionally, assessment was also conducted to determine the train's safety features including electrical, pneumatic and emergency braking features. CMRL confirmed that the report verified that the brake design and overall construction ensure a safe journey for passengers

“The completion of trials proves that the design features have been followed while constructing the trains, which provides confidence of safe stopping of the fully loaded passenger train in the safest distance. Also, trails have been completed ahead of the scheduled date of completion,”stated CMRL press note.