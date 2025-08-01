CMRL begins feasibility study for semi-high speed rail corridors in city, Kovai

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has initiated feasibility studies for three Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors aimed at connecting key cities in Tamil Nadu through semi-high speed rail.

According to a senior CMRL official, the studies are expected to be completed within four months. The proposed corridors include, Chennai – Chengalpattu – Tindivanam – Villupuram (170 km), Chennai – Kancheepuram – Vellore (140 km) and Coimbatore – Tirupur – Erode – Salem (185 km).

Balaji Railroad Systems has been appointed as the consultant to carry out the feasibility assessments. The study will evaluate route alternatives, station locations, depot placements, and integration points with other transport modes.

It will also assess if the alignments should be at-grade, elevated, or underground, along with land requirements, environmental impact, and broad project cost.

Designed for speeds between 160-200 km/h or more, RRTS aims to cut inter-city travel to under an hour, offering a faster alternative to road transit.