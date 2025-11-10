CMRL bags 2 awards for excellence in urban transport

CHENNAI: For its achievements in urban transportation, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been honoured with two awards by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) recently.

Under the category ‘Metro Rail with the Best Multimodal Integration’, CMRL has been given the ‘Award of Excellence in Urban Transport’. and under the category of ‘Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction, the same has been extended with commendation awards in urban transport.

Awards, presented by ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Tokhan Sahu, were received by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, additional chief secretary K Gopal and principal secretary and MD of CMRL, MA Siddique.