CMRL alerts public against recruitment scam

CHENNAI: Alerting the general public about the recruitment scam with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the organisation has warned fraudsters and urged the public to beware of fake job opportunities with CMRL.

CMRL noted that members of the public have been receiving calls from the telephone number +918939344049 demanding Rs 2,000 as a "processing fee" for jobs with CMRL.

However, CMRL clarified that job postings are made available only on CMRL's official website, instead of contacting candidates through phone.

CMRL in its public announcements stated, "CMRL restrains from hiring candidates through WhatsApp/SMS or charge fees for the same. Also, no third-party agency/individual is authorised to hire on CMRL behalf."

Candidates can procure vacancy details on www.chennaimetrorail.org/careers or in newspapers and contact @cmrl.in for official communication, the organisation noted.