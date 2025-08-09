CMRL aims to complete viaduct and double-decker stretch along Arcot road in two months

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail is all set to complete the viaduct and double-decker stretch along Arcot road for the phase II project between Porur and Power House by the end of September.

According to a report in The Hindu, the project is part of Corridor 4, spanning across 26.1 km from Light House to Poonamallee, as it passes through Porur and Vadapalani. The Porur-Power House section is expected to be a boon for commuters as it will connect to the Phase I network at Vadapalani and will also include a 3.75 kms double-decker stretch between Alwarthirunagar and Alapakkam.

The infrastructure will facilitate smooth and hassle-free transfers between Corridor 4 and Corridor 5 at four main locations such as Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam, Karambakkam, and Alapakkam. Officials said that by mid-next year, trains will be operated on the first level of the double-decker and the second level is expected to become operational once a part of Corridor 5 is completed.

Officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited noted that nearly 95 percent of the 340 piers required for the Porur-Power House stretch have reached completion as of now. However, the project has faced a six months delay owing to logistical challenges. They pointed out that constructing the viaduct on the congested corridor turned out to be extremely difficult as it required specialized launching girders in areas where traditional cranes could not be operated due to lack of road space.

Apart from this, workers also had to relocate large pipelines and cables before constructing the piers, ensuring that they do not disrupt traffic.

While the viaduct is almost complete, certain sections near Valasaravakkam, Alwarthirunagar and Vadapalani are still under construction and would be finished within two months. Apart from this, track-laying and overhead equipment (OHE) installation are currently underway at Vadapalani, Saligramam, Karambakkam, and Alapakkam.

Officials also said that the OHE work would be completed in four months and once it becomes fully operational, the stretch woul ensure better connectivity for commuters.