CMDA to take up creating urban space at Porur lake for Rs 9.12 crore

CHENNAI: Porur lake in the city will get a makeover as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has floated a tender to improve the lakefront at a cost of Rs 9.12 crore.

According to an official, the peripheral boundary and surroundings of the lake will be converted into sustainable, ecologically balanced, and vibrant urban space. Porur lake, one of Chennai's key waterbodies, serves as an important source of drinking water while also supporting biodiversity and contributing to the city's overall resilience against environmental challenges.

"The primary objective of this project is to develop a comprehensive plan that integrates environmental conservation, urban infrastructure, and community engagement to create a well-balanced and inclusive waterfront development. The key development components include walkways, cycle tracks, open gyms, play areas, seating zones, kiosk, gazebo, and urban plaza with vehicle and two-wheeler parking," a CMDA document said.

Presently, the Metro Water Board draws water from the Porur lake to supply drinking water to KK Nagar and nearby areas.

Porur lakefront development project is one of the 10 lakefront development projects mooted by the planning authority.

Already, the planning authority created a sponge park in Porur on the open space reserve land of Sri Ramachandra University, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in March.