CMDA to revamp park, libraries for Rs 32 crore

CHENNAI: PK Sekarbabu, Minister for HR&CE and chair of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 31.97 crore, including the renovation of Sivan Park in KK Nagar, and the upgrade of three libraries as ‘Mudhalvar Padaipagam’, on Thursday.

A CMDA press release noted that facilities like walkways, open theatre, fountains, and children’s play areas at the sprawling 3-acre park will get a facelift for Rs 3.19 crore.

Moreover, badminton courts and toilet amenities will be provided. The minister also laid the foundation stones for the upgrade of three public libraries at Ashok Nagar, Alwarpet and Raja Annamalai Puram as ‘Mudhalvar Padaipagam’. The projects will be taken up at the cost of Rs 12.74 crore, Rs 12.55 crore and Rs 3.49 crore, respectively.