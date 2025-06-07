CMDA to revamp five key Chennai junctions with pedestrian-safe, solar signal lights

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has floated bids to upgrade 5 major signals with pedestrian safety features and solar powered signal lights.

An official said that tenders have been floated based on an announcement made by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department minister PK Sekarbabu, who is also the chairman of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), in the state assembly during the 2024-25 budget session. As per the announcement, major traffic signals will be upgraded at Rs. 5 Crore.

During the first phase of the project, the planning authority has identified traffic signals at Singaperumal Koil - Maraimalai Nagar Junction on GST Road, Kelambakkam - Vandalur Junction on OMR Road, Kamakshi Junction and Kaiveli Junction on Velachery Main Road and Ambattur BSNL Junction.

"Under the project, solar street lights will be installed at the junctions and centreline realignment will be taken up. Also, lane balancing, lane markings, and other related improvements to enhance traffic management and safety at the junction will be carried out," the official added.

Moreover, CMDA will provide designated parking spaces to streamline the usage of space to avoid congestion and will provide continuous designated pedestrian crossings across the junctions. Refuge space will be created in the middle of the roads to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Also, bus shelters near the junctions will be realigned to ensure free flow of traffic.

The planning authority plans to complete the upgradation works within 3 months after commencing the works.