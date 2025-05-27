CMDA to hand over Kuthambakkam bus terminus maintenance to private firm

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to hand over the operation and maintenance of the under-construction Kuthambakkam bus terminus to private firms under the public-private partnership mode.

The private firm, which would be selected through a tender process, will maintain the new bus terminus for 15 years and the selected firm would generate revenue from renting out shops, collecting entry fees for buses, and collecting charges for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The revenue generated will be shared with the planning authority, which is funding the construction of the terminus.

A CMDA official said that a special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be constituted and the selected firm will run the bus terminus through the SPV.

Meanwhile, Minister PK Sekarbabu said that the works were progressing in full swing. "The terminus is expected to be opened for public use by the end of July. An inspection will be conducted at the site soon," he added.

The bus terminus is coming on a land parcel measuring 24.80 acres at a total cost of Rs 414 crore. The new facility will have parking space for about 136 buses, 64 idle buses with parking area, 44 shops, toilets, and other amenities.

Additionally, an area of 9 acres has been allocated for idle bus parking and the establishment of a police station. Further, the access road leading to the bus terminus from NH-4 has been created. The total area earmarked for the terminus, including all ancillary developments, comes to 52 acres.

Once opened, buses to the western districts and Bengaluru will be operated from Kuthambakkam. Presently, these buses are being operated from CMBT in Koyambedu.

