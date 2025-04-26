CMDA seeks NGT’s nod to prepare shoreline development

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has approached the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking its permission to continue preparation of Comprehensive Shoreline Development Plan (CSDP) for the city’s coasts.

Filing an appeal in front of the NGT, the planning authority informed the Tribunal that the CSDP was a part of Third Master Plan (TMP) for the Chennai Metropolitan Area and clarified that the plan was not a project. CMDA also submitted that the CSDP was an integral part of the master plan.

The CMDA pointed out that the earlier order had tied its hand as the preparation of development plans was a statutory obligation, and that it did not require any clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Earlier in May 2024, the NGT had directed the CMDA not to continue with the plan without getting approval from the ministry. “The CMDA also has to get appropriate approval from the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority before proceeding with any other activity other than the cleaning and removal of encroachments,” the order had said, after hearing a case pertaining to beach beautification works under the Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalization Project.

While hearing the appeal, the Tribunal suo motu impleaded the Ministry. During the hearing, the CMDA clarified that Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalization Project was just a part of the plan. The planning authority formed a special purpose vehicle to take up the project.