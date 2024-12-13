CMDA seeks Chennaiites' opinion for shoreline development plan

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has invited citizens to participate in a survey and provide inputs for implementing the Comprehensive Shoreline Development Plan.

"A citywide survey is being conducted to understand and gather information about the condition of our shoreline, any issues faced by residents, and suggestions for improvement. Together, we can make a difference in preserving and enhancing the future of our shoreline," the planning department said in a post on X.

Based on an announcement in the state assembly, Rs 100 crore has been allotted through a government order for the project that will stretch 31-km between Marina and Kovalam. Meanwhile, the planning authority has decided to extend the project up to Ennore Creek, north of Marina Beach, to cover 51 km of shoreline.

The project area has been segregated into five sections to cover five themes. The shoreline between Marina and Santhome will have the entertainment theme, while the shoreline between Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur will be themed on health and lifestyle. Environment will be the theme of the shoreline between Neelankarai and Olive Beach, and the shoreline between Akkarai and Uthandi will cover art and culture themes. Water sports theme will brighten up the shoreline between Muttukadu and Kovalam.

The state government has formed a special purpose vehicle (SPV) named 'Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation Project Limited' to implement the project.