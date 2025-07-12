CMDA floats bid to construct sprawling craft bazaar at Koyambedu

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has invited bids to construct Kaivannam Sathukkam (Chennai Craft Bazaar) in Koyambedu.

The development is based on an announcement made by PK Sekarbabu, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) and chairperson of CMDA, during the state budget session 2024-25.

According to an official, the proposed site for the craft bazaar belongs to Greater Chennai Corporation. The bazaar will have a built-up area of 7,305 sqm.

The craft bazaar will have shops, multi-purpose hall, art gallery, space for demonstration and conducting workshops, children's park, food court, restaurant, souvenir shop, commercial space, and other amenities.

During the announcement, the minister had said that the craft bazaar will be set up at a cost of Rs. 40 crore to promote handicrafts and their sales.

He added that the planning authority will construct the bazaar in a way to express Tamil culture.