CM Stalin’s anti-terror war cry at Marina march 

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and his alliance leaders on Saturday took out a rally in the city, expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in the backdrop of the onslaught against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Holding the national flag in one hand, Chief Minister Stalin, flanked by his Chief Secretary

N Muruganandam and police chief Shankar Jiwal, besides members of various faiths, marched all the way from the DGP office to the War Memorial. The Chief Minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack at the War Memorial.

A banner bearing the images of the terror victims said, “Tamil Nadu against terrorism. We stand with the Indian Armed Forces. Solidarity rally.” In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle later, after the two countries announced the agreement reached for a ceasefire, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu marched in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces. The ceasefire is a welcome step – may peace endure. Our heartfelt salute to the courage of those who guard our borders.”

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK president Vaiko and KMDK leader E R Eswaran also took part in the solidarity march.

In a rare show of concurrence with the Chief Minister, Governor R N Ravi thanked the CM for the rally and said.

“Heartiest thanks to Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru @mkstalin for a grand public rally this evening expressing unequivocal solidarity of our 8 crore people of Tamil Nadu with the Indian Armed Forces who are valiantly and successfully defending the nation against the Pakistani military aggression. Our nation stands united and resolute alongside our armed forces, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to wipe out all the nodes of terror and safeguard our national sovereignty.”

Several hundreds of people, including state ministers, NCC cadets, students, NSS volunteers, police and fire and rescue service personnel, ex-servicemen, and others joined the CM in walking the nearly 3.7 km stretch on the Marina beachfront.